Oscar Diaz Cerna indicted by grand jury, charged with murder of Jacob Wayne Duffee

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
At least 16 people skiing on the slopes of a volcano in central Japan were injured by flying rocks during a surprise eruption and a subsequent avalanche Tuesday, and one person later died.
