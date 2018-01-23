Oscar Diaz Cerna indicted by grand jury, charged with murder of Jacob Wayne Duffee

23-year-old Oscar Diaz Cerna was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury on Tuesday, charged with the murder of Jacob Wayne Duffee.

Duffee went missing from Levelland on Sept. 29, 2017. His body was found hidden in the area of East 44th Street and Magnolia Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

41-year-old Oscar Pena Cerna provided a sworn statement to police, saying he received a call from his son, 23-year-old Oscar Diaz Cerna, asking if he could pick him up. When Oscar Pena Cerna went to pick up Diaz, he said his son told him he just killed his boss by shooting him in the face. The father told police his son asked him to help him get rid of the body that was in his bathtub.

The police report says the father saw the body in the bathtub, but the water was running, so he did not see the person's face as it was covered up. He told police the person was dead. He said it was dark when he and his son placed the body in the bed of his truck and hid it in a water drainage hole just north of 50th Street and Magnolia Avenue.

He told police he disposed of the bed liner of his truck and helped his son get rid of the gun by throwing it in a lake. The Lubbock Fire Rescue Dive Team recovered what they believe to be the murder weapon as they searched Canyon Lakes in Buddy Holly Park on Wednesday morning, Nov. 1, 2017.

Lubbock County Medical Examiner Dr. Sridhar Natarajan confirms that Duffee was identified by fingerprints. His body was found in an advanced state of decomposition. He had suffered head trauma with gunshot wounding.

Oscar Pena Cerna, 41, was also arrested in connection with this murder investigation. Both men are charged with tampering with evidence.

The police report says blood was found on numerous walls of Oscar Diaz Cerna's apartment.

