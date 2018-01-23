North Lubbock residents divided over addition to Guadalupe neigh - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

North Lubbock residents divided over addition to Guadalupe neighborhood

By Amanda Ruiz, Reporter
Connect
image of what the Guadalupe Villas will look like image of what the Guadalupe Villas will look like
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Guadalupe Villas are multi-family housing that will be available to seniors over the age of 55. But not all residents of Guadalupe are welcoming this addition to the neighborhood.

"We are such a close-knit community, many of us being extended family members, being there for multiple generations," long time resident Nicholas Muniz said.

The villas were proposed in December and will be funded by former Texas Tech chancellor Kent Hance. The neighborhood of Guadalupe is located in north Lubbock near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q.

"We would prefer single-family home units instead of a multi-family unit," Nicholas said.

But not all residents are against the new development. Long-time residents Stuart and Sonia Booher are all for the new development.

"It's time to bring some light and development - that's my heart," Sonia said.

Stewart and Sonia live right across the street from the empty lot. They say that lot has been empty for over 40 years.

"It's been another 20 years since we've been living and it's still the same empty lot," Sonia said. "When is now? When is the future?"

Guadalupe residents representing both sides will have their chance to speak at Thursday's city council meeting.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

       
