No. 14 Red Raiders rally to beat Oklahoma State

Trailing by 15 in the 2nd half, the No. 14 Red Raiders rallied to keep their home winning streak alive as they topped Oklahoma State 75-70 Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders have won 14 straight games at home, dating back to last season.

Keenan Evans had 26 for the Red Raiders. Jarrett Culver added 25.

Tech is now 16-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big 12.

The Red Raiders trailed 37-25 at the half.

Texas Tech now steps out of Conference to play in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, visiting South Carolina 11 a.m. Saturday. The Gamecocks made the Final 4 last season.

