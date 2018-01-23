New Balance Brain center opening to help children struggling in school

In yet another example of how far-reaching the fallout from America's opioid epidemic is, researchers report that babies exposed to these narcotics while in the womb run the risk of certain head and neck abnormalities.
Men who started drinking in their teens are at increased risk for liver disease, Swedish researchers report.
Anyone worried that smoking a lot of pot could lead to a heart attack or stroke will just have to keep worrying for the time being.
Older adults are at increased risk for hypothermia, a dangerous drop in body temperature, the U.S. National Institute on Aging warns.
A group of former National Football League greats is urging parents not to let their children play tackle football until they're at least 14 years old
It's called "hot" yoga because it's practiced in sweltering temperatures, and some research has hinted that it might improve heart health more than traditional yoga.
How long you take opioid painkillers after surgery is a much stronger risk factor for addiction and overdose than the dosage of the opioids you take, researchers report.
