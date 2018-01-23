New Balance Brain center opening to help children struggling in school

We hear a lot today about Autism and the search for a cure, but Dr. Robert Melillo, author of numerous books that deal with the theme "Disconnected Kids and Reconnected Families," says autism is actually a small part of the puzzle when it comes to childhood behavioral disorders.

Dr. Melillo is also the founder of Brain Balance, a network of 150 centers in this country with the mission to help all children succeed. He is in Lubbock now to celebrate the opening of the first Brain Balance in Lubbock at 6620 Milwaukee, #500. An Open House is scheduled there on Wednesday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Dr. Melillo available to answer questions.

He says this about autism: "Even though it's the fastest-growing mental disorder right now, it's the smallest. ADHD is the largest mental disorder, dyslexia, learning disabilities."

Dr. Melillo says medication can be a tool to manage behavior, but it doesn't correct anything or offer any long term benefit.

However, he believes, "Most of these problems are completely correctable with the right interventions."

So what is intervention?

First, Dr. Melillo makes it clear that Brain Balance is not a resource for children with brain injury or metabolic issues. Instead, he describes Brain Balance as Academic Achievement Centers.

He says, "Basically, we use more of a global brain learning type of program. Again, these kids aren't sick. We don't look at these as medical conditions even though they have labels. Most of the kids don't have a label. They're just struggling in school and they have certain skills they're really good at and other skills they really struggle at which is representative of this imbalance in the brain."

