2 men indicted, charged with Logan's Roadhouse robbery

2 men indicted, charged with Logan's Roadhouse robbery

Alize Ray Castilleja, 19 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Alize Ray Castilleja, 19 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Michael Anthony Guerra, 24 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Michael Anthony Guerra, 24 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Two suspects arrested in connection with the October robbery of Logan's Roadhouse were indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury on Tuesday.

19-year-old Alize Castilleja and 24-year-old Michael Guerra were arrested two weeks ago and charged with the Oct. 29 robbery.

Both were indicted on aggravated robbery charges Tuesday.

Both men remain in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

