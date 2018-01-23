2 men indicted, charged with Logan's Roadhouse robbery

Two suspects arrested in connection with the October robbery of Logan's Roadhouse were indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury on Tuesday.

19-year-old Alize Castilleja and 24-year-old Michael Guerra were arrested two weeks ago and charged with the Oct. 29 robbery.

Both were indicted on aggravated robbery charges Tuesday.

Both men remain in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

