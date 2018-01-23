Man indicted, charged with agg. assault in connection with SWAT - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Man indicted, charged with agg. assault in connection with SWAT standoff

Hector Quintela, 28 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Hector Quintela, 28 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The man responsible for an 8-hour SWAT standoff on Jan. 8 was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury on Tuesday.

28-year-old Hector Quintela now faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the standoff that happened along Kemper Street.

Quintela is still held in the Lubbock County Detention Center. He is also facing charges of evading arrest.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Special counsel questions Sessions; Is Trump coming soon?

    Special counsel questions Sessions; Is Trump coming soon?

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 10:10 AM EST2018-01-23 15:10:44 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 12:02 AM EST2018-01-24 05:02:29 GMT
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. (Source: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. (Source: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

  • Undersea quake sends Alaskans fleeing from feared tsunami

    Undersea quake sends Alaskans fleeing from feared tsunami

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 5:28 AM EST2018-01-23 10:28:12 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 12:00 AM EST2018-01-24 05:00:56 GMT

    A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.

    A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.

  • Classmate: Girl tortured with siblings was bullied, frail

    Classmate: Girl tortured with siblings was bullied, frail

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 8:49 PM EST2018-01-24 01:49:21 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 11:54 PM EST2018-01-24 04:54:10 GMT

    A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.

    A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.

    •   
Powered by Frankly