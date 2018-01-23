Man indicted, charged with agg. assault in connection with SWAT standoff

The man responsible for an 8-hour SWAT standoff on Jan. 8 was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury on Tuesday.

28-year-old Hector Quintela now faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the standoff that happened along Kemper Street.

Quintela is still held in the Lubbock County Detention Center. He is also facing charges of evading arrest.

