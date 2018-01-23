Man indicted, charged with pulling knife after stealing candy fr - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Man indicted, charged with pulling knife after stealing candy from Market Street

Jordan McCarthy, 20 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Jordan McCarthy, 20 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Jordan McCarthy, the 20-year-old accused of stealing gummy worms and Starburst from the Market Street at 50th and Indiana, was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury on Tuesday.

McCarthy has been charged with aggravated robbery in the Dec. 20 incident.

Police say store workers tried to stop McCarthy, but he pulled out a knife and ran away.

He remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center with bail set at $50,000.

