Warming trend continues into mid-week

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Wednesday will be a nice day for all of the South Plains. Afternoon highs will return to around the 60-degree point and winds will remain from the south at 10-15 mph for most of the day.

As we move into Thursday, the afternoon temperatures will be warmer, thanks to sunshine and an increase in wind speeds, from the southwest, at 15-25 mph. Some wind gusts for the eastern South Plains could top 30 mph. The afternoon temp will be near 65 degrees for almost all of the viewing area.

Friday will be similar to Thursday and the afternoon highs will be warmer with highs expected at or above 70 degrees for most of the South Plains. A few clouds on Friday but dry for the day and into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will begin with a morning chill followed by cooler afternoon temps over the weekend. The highs will remain in the 70s for both afternoons.

