Hoop Madness Scores: 1/23

Here's Devin with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.

GIRLS

Midland 42

Frenship 58

Lubbock Cooper 62

Lubbock High 37

Plainview Christian 45

All Saints 33

WF Notre Dame

Kingdom Prep ppd.

San Jacinto 26

Trinity Christian 69

Dumas 46

Plainview 71

Southcrest Christian 27

Christ The King 15

Smyer 30

Sundown 46

Valley 53

Motley County 49

Lamesa 40

Brownfield 25

Idalou 47

Shallowater 44

Abernathy 74

Floydada 32

Seagraves 30

Morton 42

Ralls 56

Crosbyton 60 OT/F

Midland Trinity 12

Lubbock Christian 72

Dimmitt 20

Muleshoe 58

Seminole 54

Estacado 55

New Deal 44

Post 50

Anton 25

Whitharral 29

Bovina 15

Farwell 47

Patton Springs 38

Jayton 56

Southland 18

Wellman-Union 64

Whiteface 57

Amherst 20

Guthrie 29

Paducah 42

Denver City 48

Levelland 56

Ropes 49

New Home 29

Coronado 45

Lake View 27

Monterey 69

Abilene Cooper 57

Snyder 45

Big Spring 29

Tulia 37

Spearman 49

O'Donnell 25

Sands 32

Nazareth 68

SpringLake-Earth 18

BOYS

Midland 71

Frenship 55

Lubbock Cooper 41

Lubbock High 46

Plainview Christian 48

All Saints 84

WF Notre Dame 39

Kingdom Prep 63

San Jacinto 52

Trinity Christian 78

Dumas 49

Plainview 82

Southcrest Christian 55

Christ The King 22

Kress 60

Lazbuddie 51

Smyer 46

Sundown 62

Plains 44

Tahoka 47

Valley 84

Motley County 46

Cotton Center 14

Petersburg 54

Lamesa 62

Brownfield 60

Idalou 40

Shallowater 75

Hale Center 73

Sudan 34

Abernathy 49

Floydada 52

Seagraves 43

Morton 62

Meadow 66

Wilson 16

Ralls 38

Crosbyton 68

Midland Trinity 27

Lubbock Christian 60

Dimmitt 60

Muleshoe 51

Seminole 59

Estacado 64

New Deal 39

Post 50

Anton 56

Whitharral 67

Patton Springs 36

Jayton 73

Southland 24

Wellman-Union 87

Guthrie 51

Paducah 66

Denver City 47

Levelland 62

Ropes 35

New Home 43

Coronado 79

Lake View 52

Monterey 63

Abilene Cooper 55

Snyder 70

Big Spring 60

Highland 29

Hermleigh 49

Ira 37

Westbrook 43

O'Donnell 30

Sands 49

Borden County 91

Loraine 22

Dawson 34

Klondike 65

Latter Rain 54

Lubbock Titans 66

Nazareth 94

SpringLake-Earth 29

Tulia 47

Spearman 50

