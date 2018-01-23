Hoop Madness Scores: 1/23

Here's Devin with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.
GIRLS
Midland 42
Frenship 58
Lubbock Cooper 62
Lubbock High 37
Plainview Christian 45
All Saints 33
WF Notre Dame
Kingdom Prep ppd.
San Jacinto 26
Trinity Christian 69
Dumas 46
Plainview 71
Southcrest Christian 27
Christ The King 15
Smyer 30
Sundown 46
Valley 53
Motley County 49
Lamesa 40
Brownfield 25
Idalou 47
Shallowater 44
Abernathy 74
Floydada 32
Seagraves 30
Morton 42
Ralls 56
Crosbyton 60 OT/F
Midland Trinity 12
Lubbock Christian 72
Dimmitt 20
Muleshoe 58
Seminole 54
Estacado 55
New Deal 44
Post 50
Anton 25
Whitharral 29
Bovina 15
Farwell 47
Patton Springs 38
Jayton 56
Southland 18
Wellman-Union 64
Whiteface 57
Amherst 20
Guthrie 29
Paducah 42
Denver City 48
Levelland 56
Ropes 49
New Home 29
Coronado 45
Lake View 27
Monterey 69
Abilene Cooper 57
Snyder 45
Big Spring 29
Tulia 37
Spearman 49
O'Donnell 25
Sands 32
Nazareth 68
SpringLake-Earth 18
BOYS
Midland 71
Frenship 55
Lubbock Cooper 41
Lubbock High 46
Plainview Christian 48
All Saints 84
WF Notre Dame 39
Kingdom Prep 63
San Jacinto 52
Trinity Christian 78
Dumas 49
Plainview 82
Southcrest Christian 55
Christ The King 22
Kress 60
Lazbuddie 51
Smyer 46
Sundown 62
Plains 44
Tahoka 47
Valley 84
Motley County 46
Cotton Center 14
Petersburg 54
Lamesa 62
Brownfield 60
Idalou 40
Shallowater 75
Hale Center 73
Sudan 34
Abernathy 49
Floydada 52
Seagraves 43
Morton 62
Meadow 66
Wilson 16
Ralls 38
Crosbyton 68
Midland Trinity 27
Lubbock Christian 60
Dimmitt 60
Muleshoe 51
Seminole 59
Estacado 64
New Deal 39
Post 50
Anton 56
Whitharral 67
Patton Springs 36
Jayton 73
Southland 24
Wellman-Union 87
Guthrie 51
Paducah 66
Denver City 47
Levelland 62
Ropes 35
New Home 43
Coronado 79
Lake View 52
Monterey 63
Abilene Cooper 55
Snyder 70
Big Spring 60
Highland 29
Hermleigh 49
Ira 37
Westbrook 43
O'Donnell 30
Sands 49
Borden County 91
Loraine 22
Dawson 34
Klondike 65
Latter Rain 54
Lubbock Titans 66
Nazareth 94
SpringLake-Earth 29
Tulia 47
Spearman 50
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.