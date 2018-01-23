Hoop Madness Scores: 1/23 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 1/23

Here's Devin with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.

GIRLS

Midland 42
Frenship 58

Lubbock Cooper 62
Lubbock High 37

Plainview Christian 45
All Saints 33

WF Notre Dame
Kingdom Prep   ppd.

San Jacinto 26
Trinity Christian 69

Dumas 46
Plainview 71

Southcrest Christian 27
Christ The King 15

Smyer 30
Sundown 46

Valley 53
Motley County 49

Lamesa 40
Brownfield 25

Idalou 47
Shallowater 44

Abernathy 74
Floydada 32

Seagraves 30
Morton 42

Ralls 56
Crosbyton 60 OT/F

Midland Trinity 12
Lubbock Christian 72

Dimmitt 20
Muleshoe 58

Seminole 54
Estacado 55

New Deal 44
Post 50

Anton 25
Whitharral 29

Bovina 15
Farwell 47

Patton Springs 38
Jayton 56

Southland 18
Wellman-Union 64

Whiteface 57
Amherst 20

Guthrie 29
Paducah 42

Denver City 48
Levelland 56

Ropes 49
New Home 29

Coronado 45
Lake View 27

Monterey 69
Abilene Cooper 57

Snyder 45
Big Spring 29

Tulia 37
Spearman 49

O'Donnell 25
Sands 32

Nazareth 68
SpringLake-Earth 18

BOYS

Midland 71
Frenship 55

Lubbock Cooper 41
Lubbock High 46

Plainview Christian 48
All Saints 84

WF Notre Dame 39
Kingdom Prep 63

San Jacinto 52
Trinity Christian 78

Dumas 49
Plainview 82

Southcrest Christian 55
Christ The King 22

Kress 60
Lazbuddie 51

Smyer 46
Sundown 62

Plains 44
Tahoka 47

Valley 84
Motley County 46

Cotton Center 14
Petersburg 54

Lamesa 62
Brownfield 60

Idalou 40
Shallowater 75

Hale Center 73
Sudan 34

Abernathy 49
Floydada 52

Seagraves 43
Morton 62

Meadow 66
Wilson 16

Ralls 38
Crosbyton 68

Midland Trinity 27
Lubbock Christian 60

Dimmitt 60
Muleshoe 51

Seminole 59
Estacado 64

New Deal 39
Post 50

Anton 56
Whitharral 67

Patton Springs 36
Jayton 73

Southland 24
Wellman-Union 87

Guthrie 51
Paducah 66

Denver City 47
Levelland 62

Ropes 35
New Home 43

Coronado 79
Lake View 52

Monterey 63
Abilene Cooper 55

Snyder 70
Big Spring 60

Highland 29
Hermleigh 49

Ira 37
Westbrook 43

O'Donnell 30
Sands 49

Borden County 91
Loraine 22

Dawson 34
Klondike 65

Latter Rain 54
Lubbock Titans 66

Nazareth 94
SpringLake-Earth 29

Tulia 47
Spearman 50

