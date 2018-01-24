Pay it Forward: 01/24/2018

For this week's Pay it Forward, KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union surprised a Lubbock woman who needed help keeping her kids warm in the winter.

Joan Vann nominated her friend Tanisha because she says Tanisha is a hard working, single mother and deserves a little help.

WesTex Federal Credit Union gave her new winter coats for all four of her kids, and gift cards to help out with gas and groceries.

If you'd like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, you can fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif.

