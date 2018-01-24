Schedule of events for LCU Homecoming 2018

Provided by Lubbock Christian University

Lubbock Christian University to host thousands of alumni, family, and friends for event filled homecoming weekend on Feb. 8-11.

Where most universities situate their homecoming festivities around a football game in the fall, LCU celebrates in the spring by centering their weekend on the nationally recognized Chap and Lady Chap Basketball teams.

Another long standing tradition of homecoming is Master Follies, a musical variety show and competition that began in 1958. This tradition that has reached its 60th anniversary was once created by a professor to raise funds to buy a new piano for the university and has turned into a campus wide celebration of creativity and the arts. This year, LCU Master Follies will be sponsored by Thacker Jewelry.

LCU's homecoming weekend holds various traditions and events, allowing alumni, students, faculty, staff, and friends to have many opportunities to get involved.

The homecoming weekend events include:

Thursday, February 8

Chap Basketball team plays Dallas Baptist University: 7 p.m., RIP Griffin Center

Friday, February 9

Chap Baseball team plays Regis University: 4:00 p.m., Hays Field

Master Follies- "Can't Stop This Feeling": 7:30 p.m., McDonald Moody Auditorium

Saturday, February 10

Chap Baseball team plays Regis University: 1 p.m., Hays Field

Lady Chap Basketball team plays Rogers State: 1 p.m., Rip Griffin Center

Chap Basketball team plays Rogers State: 3 p.m., Rip Griffin Center

Master Follies - "Can't Stop This Feeling": 3 p.m., McDonald Moody Auditorium

Master Follies - "Can't Stop This Feeling": 7:30 p.m., McDonald Moody Auditorium (Sold Out)

Alumni Art Exhibits

Pioneer Gallery in the University Library

Retrospective: works by alumnus, Hanson Ling. On display from Jan. 8 to Mar. 2

Friday Viewing | 7:45am–6pm

Friday Reception | 4pm–5pm

Saturday Viewing | 10am–6pm

Diana Ling Center for Academic Achievement