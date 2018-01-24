TxDOT to close Westbound SH 114 lane for railroad crossing repairs Thursday

Provided by TxDOT

The Texas Department of Transportation is scheduled to close westbound SH 114 (west 19th Street), between FM 179 (Inler Avenue) and Research Boulevard, to traffic on Thursday, Jan. 25.

The lane closures will allow Lubbock and Western Railway (L&WR) to safely make repairs to the railroad crossing.

Traffic in the work zone will be reduced to one-lane in each direction. Motorists should anticipate delays, slow moving traffic and are asked to drive with caution through the work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers.

Repair work is anticipated to take one day to complete with the westbound lanes reopening to traffic in the afternoon; weather permitting.