TxDOT to close Westbound SH 114 lane for railroad crossing repai - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TxDOT to close Westbound SH 114 lane for railroad crossing repairs Thursday

Source: TXDoT Source: TXDoT

Provided by TxDOT

The Texas Department of Transportation is scheduled to close westbound SH 114 (west 19th Street), between FM 179 (Inler Avenue) and Research Boulevard, to traffic on Thursday, Jan. 25.

The lane closures will allow Lubbock and Western Railway (L&WR) to safely make repairs to the railroad crossing.

Traffic in the work zone will be reduced to one-lane in each direction. Motorists should anticipate delays, slow moving traffic and are asked to drive with caution through the work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers.

Repair work is anticipated to take one day to complete with the westbound lanes reopening to traffic in the afternoon; weather permitting.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Captive kids slowly providing information to investigators

    Captive kids slowly providing information to investigators

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 2:30 AM EST2018-01-24 07:30:03 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 8:03 PM EST2018-01-25 01:03:19 GMT

    The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.

    The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.

  • Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

    Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-01-24 06:09:28 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 8:02 PM EST2018-01-25 01:02:54 GMT

    Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.

    Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.

  • Trump: Would 'love to' face Mueller questions _ under oath

    Trump: Would 'love to' face Mueller questions _ under oath

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 12:40 AM EST2018-01-24 05:40:05 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 8:00 PM EST2018-01-25 01:00:10 GMT

    The interview with Sessions last week makes him the highest-ranking Trump administration official, and first Cabinet member, known to have submitted to questioning. 

    The interview with Sessions last week makes him the highest-ranking Trump administration official, and first Cabinet member, known to have submitted to questioning. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly