Wheelock Elementary students released after shelter in place order Wednesday afternoon

Wheelock Elementary students were held after the dismissal bell and asked to shelter in place on Wednesday afternoon as Lubbock police received reports of a man with a gun a block away from the school.

Lubbock police tell us the man was never seen pointing the gun at any person or at any buildings, but they issued a reminder that it is illegal to carry a firearm onto a school campus.

The order was lifted around 4 p.m. and students were released to their parents.

LISD released this statement at 4:15 p.m.

This afternoon shortly before the dismissal bell, Lubbock Police received multiple reports of a man with a gun in the vicinity of Wheelock Elementary. The dismissal bell was held and no one was allowed to enter or exit the school. Parents were sent an automated call letting them know students were safe inside the school and wouldn’t be dismissed until police had the situation contained. About 4 p.m., law enforcement notified Lubbock ISD Police that the situation was contained to a site away from the school and students could be safely released.

Lubbock police released an updated statement at 5:15 p.m.:

At approximately 3:15 p.m., LPD dispatch started receiving multiple calls of a male carrying a gun walking in the area of 40th Street and Flint. Several officers responded to the scene to locate the male.

Once officers arrived on scene, they narrowed down the male’s location to a home in the 2800 block of 40th Street. Officers set up a perimeter around the area and made contact with individuals inside the home.

After the initial investigation, officers determined there is no immediate threat. At this time, no arrests have been made.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

