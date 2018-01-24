Sunny skies with gusty winds on Wednesday

Weather conditions remain very nice for this time of the year. Winds a little gusty out of the south. Low humidity continues. Elevated fire dangers this afternoon through sunset.

Lubbock has reached 60 degrees as of 3:45pm after a morning low of 17. Friona was 9 degrees for the cold spot according to TTU Mesonet. Dry again as we complete Day 77 in a row without measurable precipitation officially at the airport in Lubbock.

OVERNIGHT/THURSDAY

Clear skies continue overnight. So far, I don't see any high clouds to our west. Lows in the middle to upper 20's are likely and teens are still possible northwest, but winds should be a little higher overnight. This should keep us 5 to 10 degrees warmer than this morning.

Models suggest high clouds are possible Thursday, but no precipitation is expected. We should climb into the lower 60's. Winds will be higher than today and we can expect elevated grass fire and wildfire dangers during the afternoon. We are below Fire Weather Watch criteria, but the threat will still be there. Low humidity and gusty winds the main culprit.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Still expecting Friday to be warmer than normal with highs around 70 degrees. Gusty southwest winds remain in the forecast with fire dangers possible again during the afternoon hours.

WEEKEND COLD FRONT

A cold front is expected to track across the area Friday night before midnight. Temperatures fall into the 20's for overnight lows. Highs remain in the 50's/lower 60's Saturday and Sunday with gusty north winds Saturday. No precipitation expected.

STRONGER COLD FRONT MID TO LATE NEXT WEEK?

Models show a strong cold front moving through the area late Wednesday or early Thursday. Models keeping us dry, but dropping highs into the 40's next Thursday and possibly Friday. Still not showing it as cold as what we saw in January, but definitely colder.

