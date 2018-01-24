Community rallies around family after sudden death of Lubbock re - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Community rallies around family after sudden death of Lubbock restaurant owner

By Amanda Ruiz, Reporter
Diep Truong working at his resturaunt Diep Truong working at his resturaunt
Tokyo Japanese Seafood and Steakhouse Tokyo Japanese Seafood and Steakhouse
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Diep Truong, the owner of Tokyo Japanese Seafood and Steakhouse Restaurant, died suddenly on Saturday morning.

Diep died from a heart attack, in the hospital, on Saturday morning. His death came as a complete shock to his family and the Lubbock community. Commenters have flooded the restaurant's Facebook page with love and support.

"He always looked happy," Diep's son Christian Truong said, "always smiling."

"We expected a little support," Diep's brother Long Ho said, "but we didn't expect this much support. It was overwhelming, unbelievable."

The family says Diep did not treat work as work. His dream was to own a restaurant and he was just living his dream.

"That's all he was talking about was open a restaurant and opening it," Long said, "a Japanese restaurant."

Diep's oldest son, Christian, will be taking over the family business. Doors at Tokyo Japanese Seafood and Steakhouse Restaurant will open back up on Friday at normal hours.

Initial reports said Diep died from complications from the flu, but the family tells us that is not true.

