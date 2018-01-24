Why did Lubbock High, Lubbock Cooper have a scoreless 1st quarter?

Tuesday night Lubbock High and Lubbock Cooper played a Class 5A District game and 30 seconds in, it became a battle of wills and Lubbock High Coach Matt Embry says no one wanted to budge.

“We were under the impression they were going to pack it in with that 3-2 zone or 1-2-2 zone. We decided we wanted to force them out and stretch the defense and get the big guys to come out and defend on the perimeter. We assumed they would do that a minute or so into the game and they didn’t.”

Lubbock Cooper Coach Wayne Riley was surprised the standstill carried on.

“We were sitting there discussing it a little bit. We were kinds intent on doing what we wanted to do.”

It became a chess match and neither team budged the entire quarter. So after 1 it was scoreless 0-0. Coach Embry was pleased with his kids.

“You have to be proud of some kids that can buy into that kind of game plan and be that patient with the basketball.”

Riley had seen this stall ball before but not like this.

“Nobody budged for a while. I’ve never been a part of anything like that.”

Lubbock High went on to win it 46-41. It was Coach Embry’s 100th win.

The two teams meet again in Woodrow at Lubbock Cooper February 9th. Will we see stall ball 2? Maybe?

“I hate to divulge my game plan” said Coach Embry, “but if they get back in that 1-2-2 and we pull out, I’d be interested to see if he does the same thing again.”

Riley isn’t sure if he’ll start in a zone.

“I don’t know. We’ll just see. If we do and something like that happens again, we might have a little different approach.”

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.