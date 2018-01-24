Lady Raiders fall to No. 20 West Virginia

The Lady Raiders lost at No. 20 West Virginia 82-52 Wednesday.
Texas Tech trailed 41-23 at the half and 71-42 after 3.
Erin DeGrate led the way with 20. Jada Terry added 10.
The Lady Raiders fall to 7-13 overall and 1-8 in the Big 12.
Texas Tech visits No. 19 Oklahoma State Saturday.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.