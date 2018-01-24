Lady Raiders fall to No. 20 West Virginia

The Lady Raiders lost at No. 20 West Virginia 82-52 Wednesday.

Texas Tech trailed 41-23 at the half and 71-42 after 3.

Erin DeGrate led the way with 20. Jada Terry added 10.

The Lady Raiders fall to 7-13 overall and 1-8 in the Big 12.

Texas Tech visits No. 19 Oklahoma State Saturday.

