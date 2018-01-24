Hermleigh ISD cancels classes for Thursday, Friday

Hermleigh ISD has canceled classes for Thursday and Friday, citing a large number of staff and students out with the flu.

They released this statement on Wednesday afternoon:

"During this time the district will perform a full scale wipe down and spraying of the school to help prevent the spread of the flu.

"We appreciate your support and patience as we work to ensure the health and safety of our school community.

"Please take all health precautions and refrain from coming into contact with others that are sick. Please also take this time to wash and disinfect coats, backpacks, and other items that have been to school."

Classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 29.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.