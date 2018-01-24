Wellman-Union ISD canceling classes for Thursday, Friday

Yet another school district is canceling classes due to flu. Wellman-Union ISD will be canceling classes for Thursday and Friday.

Germblast will be coming in to disinfect the entire school and the school buses. Classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 29.

The 5th grade Science Fair will be rescheduled to next Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

Home Varsity basketball games will still be scheduled at normal times Friday evening. Varsity Girls at 6:30 p.m. and Varsity Boys at 8 p.m.

