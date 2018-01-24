Wellman-Union ISD canceling classes for Thursday, Friday; basket - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Wellman-Union ISD canceling classes for Thursday, Friday; basketball schedule changes

WELLMAN, TX (KCBD) -

Wellman-Union ISD canceled classes for Thursday and Friday due to the flu outbreak.

Germblast will be coming in to disinfect the entire school and the school buses. Classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 29.

The 5th grade Science Fair will be rescheduled to next Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

