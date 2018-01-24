Mild temps, gusty winds, chance for rain Thursday

Mild weather continues for the South Plains on Thursday and Friday. The only change is an increase in clouds on Thursday for the central and southern areas.

There's also a chance of some very light rain between Lamesa east to Snyder Thursday evening, but amounts, if any, will be light.

The clouds will linger off and on through early Saturday morning, but rain is unlikely in most of the region.

Winds will be noticeable Thursday and Friday as southwest winds increase to 15 -25 mph with some stronger gusts in the late afternoon on both days.

As for the temperatures, it will be mild on Thursday with 50s and 60s and then warmer 60s to near 70 degrees will return on Friday. Those temps will dip on Saturday thanks to another cold front for the weekend.

