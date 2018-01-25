Patton Springs ISD cancels classes for Thursday, Friday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Patton Springs ISD cancels classes for Thursday, Friday

PATTON SPRINGS, TX (KCBD) -

Patton Springs ISD has also canceled classes for Thursday and Friday due to the amount of flu and strep throat cases in the district.

Classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 29.

The district notes that these days will be made up at a later date.

The JH BB games scheduled for Thursday night have been cancelled. The HS games on Friday night will still be played.

