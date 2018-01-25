Suspect in aggravated robbery tells Dollar General employee 'don - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Suspect in aggravated robbery tells Dollar General employee 'don't follow me, I have a gun'

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Miguel Garcia, 22 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Miguel Garcia, 22 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A homeless Lubbock man was arrested Wednesday evening after being accused of robbing a Dollar General at 2015 50th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the police report, 22-year-old Miguel Garcia was inside the store at 3 p.m. when the victim arrived at work. Just before 6 p.m., the victim saw Garcia standing in the t-shirt aisle with an alcoholic beverage in his hand.

The victim asked if he needed any help, but Garcia said, "don't follow me. I have a gun." He then lifted his shirt and showed the victim what looked like the buttstock of a pistol. He then walked fast to the front door and ran eastbound from the store.

As police were on their way, they located a man matching the description of the suspect. The suspect was detained and found the stolen property on his person.

While in custody, the suspect gave a false name to officers. He also admitted to stealing the merchandise but said he did not display a firearm.

The police report says the surveillance cameras did not show the commission of the crime but did show the suspect walk in and leave the business as the victim reported.

During the investigation, police learned there was a warrant for Garcia.

Garcia was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. No bonds have been set at this time.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

