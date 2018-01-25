New Barbie exhibit open in Lubbock, Jan. 26 through March 18 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

New Barbie exhibit open in Lubbock, Jan. 26 through March 18

By Sydney Kessler, Reporter
Briana Vila, Marketing and Special Events Coordinator at The Buddy Holly Museum (Source: KCBD Video) Briana Vila, Marketing and Special Events Coordinator at The Buddy Holly Museum (Source: KCBD Video)
'Barbie: Examining an Icon' opens at the Buddy Holly Center pm Friday, Jan. 26. It runs through March 18.

This new exhibit features over 50 pieces from local artists and collectors, many handmade.

Briana Vila, the Marketing and Special Events Coordinator at The Buddy Holly Museum says, "It's kind of interesting to see people's different perspectives on Barbie. We just want to facilitate that with different artists here and let the community be able to see the different impacts and different perspectives that people have of Barbie on society and spread the word that she's not just for little girls anymore, she can kind of mean something bigger."

Other events offered while the exhibit is open will include a panel that will feature professionals on clothing and textiles, as well as another panel on women and gender studies. That panel is free and open to the public, and will be held on Feb. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can also attend 'Barbie: A Photographic Valentine Workshop' on Feb. 10, where an instructor helps participants set up and build their own Barbie set, to create their own personal Valentine's Day card. That workshop cost $15 to attend and is open to ages 10 and up.

