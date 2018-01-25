Anton VFD, Levelland FD investigate cause of structure fire - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Anton VFD, Levelland FD investigate cause of structure fire

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Abandoned building destroyed by fire in Anton (Source: Levelland Fire Department) Abandoned building destroyed by fire in Anton (Source: Levelland Fire Department)
ANTON, TX (KCBD) -

Officials say the cause is unknown of a fire that destroyed an abandoned structure in Anton today.

The fire started around 12:50 p.m. Both Anton Volunteer Fire Department and Levelland Fire tacked the fire.

The fire was in an abandoned building at 721 Bradley St., which is just off of the Spade Road, across from the Macedonia Baptist Church building.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the fire.

