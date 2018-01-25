Anton VFD, Levelland FD investigate cause of structure fire

Officials say the cause is unknown of a fire that destroyed an abandoned structure in Anton today.

The fire started around 12:50 p.m. Both Anton Volunteer Fire Department and Levelland Fire tacked the fire.

The fire was in an abandoned building at 721 Bradley St., which is just off of the Spade Road, across from the Macedonia Baptist Church building.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android