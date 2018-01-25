First Alert Forecast: 'Mud Rain,' lightning, fire weather warnings impact South Plains counties

Current radar imagery is showing light to moderate shower and thunderstorm activity moving through the eastern South Plains into the Rolling Plains this afternoon.

Rainfall amounts are very light and most precipitation is struggling to reach the ground through the very dry surface boundary.

"Mud Rain" is likely as dust in the air at the surface level will mix with falling rain. Reports have been made of pea to nickel sized hail in Dawson County early this afternoon.

Lightning associated with these showers can potentially cause the start of grass fire which will spread rapidly due to dry fuels and elevated wind speeds. Downburst from collapsing storms is also creating areas of blowing dust lowering visibility on rural roadways.

RED FLAG WARNING

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the following counties until 7 p.m. for wind speeds at 20 mph or higher, relative humidity below 15 percent and high fire danger: Motley, Crosby, Dickens, Garza, Kent, Stonewall, Hall, Childress, Cottle, and King.

A Red Flag Warning means that conditions favor the creation and rapid spread of wildfire. These conditions are imminent or already occurring.

