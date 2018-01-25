Whiteface CISD closed Friday, Monday due to flu outbreak

Due to significant flu outbreak, Whiteface CISD will be closing school Friday and Monday.

All staff who are healthy are asked to report at 9 a.m. Friday to help disinfect all classrooms and facilities.

The HS basketball game against Whitharral will be Saturday, February 3 at 6:30 p.m.

At this time, Monday night's JH games are still at the normal time.

"We hope our staff and students will be able to recuperate and return to school on Tuesday healthy and well rested."\

