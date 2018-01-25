City of Lubbock Health Dept. hosting flu vaccination clinics

Information from the City of Lubbock

It's not too late to get your flu shot!

Flu season hit early this year with flu cases being reported across the United States and Texas. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is encouraging those who have not received a flu shot to still get vaccinated.



The City of Lubbock Health Department will host flu clinics every day this week at 806 18th Street.

Monday - January 29th

8:30 am - 11:30 am

1:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Tuesday - January 30th

8:30 am - 11:30 am

1:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Open Late!

Wednesday - January 31st

8:30 am - 11:30 am

1:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Thursday - February 1st

8:30 am - 11:30 am

1:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Friday - February 2nd

8:30 - 1:00 pm

No appointment is necessary. The cost of the flu vaccine is $20, regardless of whether or not you have health insurance. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

FREE flu shots are available to the following groups: Seniors with Medicare, Children enrolled in Medicaid or CHIP, Children without insurance.

Flu vaccines provide annual protection and flu strains change regularly, so it is important to get a flu shot every year. Everyone is encouraged to get their flu shot.