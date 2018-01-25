City of Lubbock Health Dept. to host flu vaccination clinics - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

City of Lubbock Health Dept. to host flu vaccination clinics

Posted by KCBD Staff
Connect
(Source: City of Lubbock) (Source: City of Lubbock)
(KCBD) -

Information from the City of Lubbock

It's not too late to get your flu shot!

Flu season hit early this year with flu cases being reported across the United States and Texas. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is encouraging those who have not received a flu shot to still get vaccinated.

The City of Lubbock Health Department will host flu clinics every day next week at 806 18th Street.

Monday - January 29th

8:30 am - 11:30 am
1:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Tuesday - January 30th

8:30 am - 11:30 am
1:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Open Late!

Wednesday - January 31st

8:30 am - 11:30 am
1:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Thursday - February 1st

8:30 am - 11:30 am
1:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Friday - February 2nd

8:30 - 1:00 pm

No appointment is necessary. The cost of the flu vaccine is $20, regardless of whether or not you have health insurance. Cash and credit cards are accepted. 

FREE flu shots are available to the following groups: Seniors with Medicare, Children enrolled in Medicaid or CHIP, Children without insurance.    

Flu vaccines provide annual protection and flu strains change regularly, so it is important to get a flu shot every year. Everyone is encouraged to get their flu shot.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump plan offers citizenship path to 1.8 million immigrants

    Trump plan offers citizenship path to 1.8 million immigrants

    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-01-25 05:50:40 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 7:43 PM EST2018-01-26 00:43:59 GMT

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

  • Food for Thought: 1/25

    Food for Thought: 1/25

    Thursday, January 25 2018 7:35 PM EST2018-01-26 00:35:00 GMT
    Source: KCBD GraphicSource: KCBD Graphic

    Lubbock health inspectors made more than two dozen surprise stops this week - checking out the cleanliness of Hub City eateries. Last week it was all low performers. This week it's only two top performers.

    Lubbock health inspectors made more than two dozen surprise stops this week - checking out the cleanliness of Hub City eateries. Last week it was all low performers. This week it's only two top performers.

  • The Latest: More than 20 WH employees interviewed by Mueller

    The Latest: More than 20 WH employees interviewed by Mueller

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:50 PM EST2018-01-25 18:50:19 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 7:12 PM EST2018-01-26 00:12:19 GMT
    The Justice Department's internal watchdog says his office has found missing text messages from an FBI agent removed last summer from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.
    The Justice Department's internal watchdog says his office has found missing text messages from an FBI agent removed last summer from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.
    •   
Powered by Frankly