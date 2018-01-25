Food for Thought: 1/25 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought: 1/25

Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock health inspectors made more than two dozen surprise stops this week - checking out the cleanliness of Hub City eateries. Last week it was all low performers. This week it's only two top performers.

  • Hollis House Bakery at 2924 68th
  • Texas Goody's Popcorn & Treats at 5409 4th Street

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Hospital fire kills more than 30 people in South Korea

    Hospital fire kills more than 30 people in South Korea

    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:10 PM EST2018-01-26 02:10:42 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:51 PM EST2018-01-26 02:51:18 GMT

    A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.

    A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.

  • Trump plan offers citizenship path to 1.8 million immigrants

    Trump plan offers citizenship path to 1.8 million immigrants

    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-01-25 05:50:40 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:50 PM EST2018-01-26 02:50:36 GMT

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

  • Trump 'looking forward' to being questioned under oath

    Trump 'looking forward' to being questioned under oath

    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-01-25 05:50:05 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 8:50 PM EST2018-01-26 01:50:33 GMT

    Trump said he would be willing to answer questions under oath in the interview, which special counsel Robert Mueller has been seeking but which White House officials had not previously confirmed the president would grant.

    Trump said he would be willing to answer questions under oath in the interview, which special counsel Robert Mueller has been seeking but which White House officials had not previously confirmed the president would grant.

    •   
Powered by Frankly