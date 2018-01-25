Food for Thought: 1/25

A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.
A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
Trump said he would be willing to answer questions under oath in the interview, which special counsel Robert Mueller has been seeking but which White House officials had not previously confirmed the president would grant.
Trump said he would be willing to answer questions under oath in the interview, which special counsel Robert Mueller has been seeking but which White House officials had not previously confirmed the president would grant.
'Barbie: Examining an Icon' opens at the Buddy Holly Center pm Friday, Jan. 26. It runs through March 18.
'Barbie: Examining an Icon' opens at the Buddy Holly Center pm Friday, Jan. 26. It runs through March 18.
Lubbock health inspectors made more than two dozen surprise stops this week - checking out the cleanliness of Hub City eateries. Last week it was all low performers. This week it's only two top performers.
Lubbock health inspectors made more than two dozen surprise stops this week - checking out the cleanliness of Hub City eateries. Last week it was all low performers. This week it's only two top performers.