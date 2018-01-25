Council approves zoning for Guadalupe Villas on first reading, more to follow

It was a packed chamber for Lubbock City Council Thursday night as Guadalupe residents came out to speak about the proposed Guadalupe Villas development.

This was just the first reading, but the council approved the zoning measure 5 to 1, with only Juan Chadis voting against it.

Gibson moved and Griffith seconded to approve the rezoning ordinance for Guadalupe Villas, the age 52+ restricted senior housing apartment complex.

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope called it a good use of the land and pointed out that those directly by the property are for it. He said he had hard time seeing what stands in the way.

Karen Gibson was concerned that the property was left vacant for so long and thinks this will be a good project. She said she feels for both sides and thanked citizens for the courteous public hearing.

Latrelle Joy said the project may not happen with the tax credit application.

Jeff Griffith said he has a similar property in his district that tried to do single-family homes near the freeway that has failed so far. He said this project will help revitalize downtown and also thanked the audience for their respect.

Steve Massengale reminded people that Thursday night's decision is not final and this is just for zoning. He says this will not hurt the nearby school and will help with senior living. He thinks this will be a quality project

There will be another reading/consideration of the ordinance going forward.

