Warmer temps after a foggy Friday morning

Fog will blanket most of the region early Friday, then give way to sunshine and a mild afternoon.

South to southwest winds will slowly increase during the day and that will allow for the clouds to decrease and temperatures to climb to the low to mid 60s during the afternoon.

As the winds increase, so will the fire danger and caution should be exercised when working in areas of dry grass and weeds.

Friday night brings another cold front and a drop in the temps for Saturday and Sunday. Winds will turn to the north by midnight Friday and remain out of the north on Saturday. That will result in lower morning temps and afternoon highs on Saturday and Sunday.

However, with lighter winds both afternoons the highs will range from the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday.

