Warmer temps after a foggy Friday morning

A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.
A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.
The Lubbock City Council Thursday voted to approve an ordinance to order a Special Election for citizens to vote for or against authorization for the City to abandon the Lubbock Municipal Auditorium-Coliseum.
The Lubbock City Council Thursday voted to approve an ordinance to order a Special Election for citizens to vote for or against authorization for the City to abandon the Lubbock Municipal Auditorium-Coliseum.
President Donald Trump ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller last June, according to a report in The New York Times.
President Donald Trump ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller last June, according to a report in The New York Times.
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
It was a packed chamber for Lubbock City Council Thursday night as Guadalupe residents came out to speak about the proposed Guadalupe Villas development.
It was a packed chamber for Lubbock City Council Thursday night as Guadalupe residents came out to speak about the proposed Guadalupe Villas development.