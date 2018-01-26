City council pushes fate of Lubbock Municipal Auditorium-Coliseu - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

City council pushes fate of Lubbock Municipal Auditorium-Coliseum closer to hands of voters

By Kase Wilbanks, Reporter
Connect
Lubbock Municipal Auditorium and Coliseum (Source: City of Lubbock) Lubbock Municipal Auditorium and Coliseum (Source: City of Lubbock)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock City Council Thursday voted for the first time to approve an ordinance to order a Special Election for citizens to vote for or against authorization for the City to abandon the Lubbock Municipal Auditorium-Coliseum. 

Thursday's vote comes as city leaders feel it's time to cease operations of the facilities. 

The Council heard a presentation at the meeting in which it showed the city has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in operating costs for at least the last 18 years.

The property the facilities sit on was conveyed to the City of Lubbock from Texas Tech University in 1943 with House Bill 478. The City's charter includes a reference to the property and facilities, stating only a majority of Lubbock voters can decide if the city should have the authority to abandon the buildings.

In that scenario, the property will revert back to Texas Tech University. The University has refrained from comment until the city makes a decision on the matter. 

In Thursday's meeting, Mayor Pope said his only concern is what the city will do to cooperate with other public and community groups to help provide home for dirt events. This comes as organizations such as the ABC Rodeo have expressed frustration with the possible abandonment, citing a lack of dirt-event facilities in Lubbock.

Council members have pointed to the United Supermarkets Arena and future Buddy Holly Hall to house events previously held in the coliseum and auditorium.

The ordinance will need to be approved in a second reading.

The election will be held in May of 2018.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump plan offers citizenship path to 1.8 million immigrants

    Trump plan offers citizenship path to 1.8 million immigrants

    Friday, January 26 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-26 05:30:39 GMT
    Friday, January 26 2018 3:51 AM EST2018-01-26 08:51:16 GMT

    The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.

    The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.

  • Fire at hospital kills 37, injures scores in South Korea

    Fire at hospital kills 37, injures scores in South Korea

    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:10 PM EST2018-01-26 02:10:42 GMT
    Friday, January 26 2018 3:22 AM EST2018-01-26 08:22:19 GMT

    A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.

    A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.

  • City council pushes fate of Lubbock Municipal Auditorium-Coliseum closer to hands of voters

    City council pushes fate of Lubbock Municipal Auditorium-Coliseum closer to hands of voters

    Friday, January 26 2018 1:24 AM EST2018-01-26 06:24:50 GMT
    Lubbock Municipal Auditorium and Coliseum (Source: City of Lubbock)Lubbock Municipal Auditorium and Coliseum (Source: City of Lubbock)

    The Lubbock City Council Thursday voted to approve an ordinance to order a Special Election for citizens to vote for or against authorization for the City to abandon the Lubbock Municipal Auditorium-Coliseum.  

    The Lubbock City Council Thursday voted to approve an ordinance to order a Special Election for citizens to vote for or against authorization for the City to abandon the Lubbock Municipal Auditorium-Coliseum.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly