Brownfield girl who asked for 10,000 prayers is "out of surgery & doing well"

The Brownfield girl who asked for "10,000 prayers" ahead of her brain surgery is out out of surgery and doing well, according to her parents.

Nine-year-old Sophia Marie Campa-Peters is partially paralyzed from a rare disease that has caused her to endure four massive strokes. She asked the entire world to pray for her while she went into surgery at Boston Children's Hospital Friday, January 26th.

Brownfield News posted on Facebook that Sophia's mom and dad told them she got out of surgery around 10:00 am CT Friday and was being moved into the ICU.

Sophia was scheduled to go into surgery around 6:15 am CT. According to her family's Facebook posts, they will be able to see her soon, and they say the surgery went well.

They are now praying that Sophia's recovery will go smoothly and that the surgery will make a difference in her brain.

Sophia's request for #10000people to pray for her made it all the way to the White House, where Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed along the president's message in a press briefing Tuesday saying,"Millions of people from every corner of the world will be praying for you on January 26th. And among those will be people and all of us here at the White House, including President Trump. He told me to tell you to keep fighting, to never give up, keep inspiring us all, and never, ever lose faith in God. With Him, all things are possible."

Sophia and her family have updated her condition on her Facebook page and Twitter.

