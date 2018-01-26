AimBank joins SPFB in fight against hunger with 5 year financial pledge

AimBank makes financial pledge of $2,500 annually until 2021 to the South Plains Food Bank (Source: KCBD)

The South Plains Food Bank and AimBank have announced their partnership in ending hunger, giving hope and enriching lives across the South Plains through AimBank's financial pledge of $2,500 annually until 2021.

AimBank joined the Cornerstone Partners of the SPFB; a group of businesses and organizations who make a financial pledge to support the food bank in its efforts of alleviating hunger and giving hope to the hungry.

Danny Johnston, Vice President of Business Development, said AimBank is proud to partner with the food bank and help serve the people of the South Plains community.

"AimBank and its employees are proud to join the South Plains Food Bank in its efforts to alleviate hunger and give hope to the hungry, "

Johnston said. " The South Plains Food Bank serves a large number of lives in our communities through a very efficient and cost-effective system."

David Weaver, CEO of the SPFB, says without the financial contributions of surrounding businesses, the food bank would not be able to serve over 57,000 individuals every year.

"These partnerships are more than a financial contribution," Weaver said. "They are helping add to the 1,100 food boxes being handed out weekly. It's more food being delivered to our rural communities to feed more families. It's helping our children in the community better their lives and shorten the line at the food bank."

