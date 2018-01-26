Food for Thought Report: 12.21 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 12.21

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations

Cantina Laredo (bar)

 114 W. Loop 289 -
Cradles to Crayons 1115 53rd -
McDonald's (walmart) 1911 Marsha Sharp -
New Directions Early Learning Center 417 N. Akron -
Players Bingo LLC 5302 Ave. Q -
River Smith's (bar) 406 Ave. Q -
Shapes Academy 1611 Ave. M -
Street Sweets 4613 93rd -
Twisted Root Burger Co.  (bar) 116 W. Loop 289 -
One Violation
Boss Office Bar 518 E. 34th 47
The Rack House 7604 Milwaukee 47
Sportsman's Club 803 N. Ave Q 34
Two or More Violations
7-Eleven 2524 Parkway 3,46
Campisi's (bar) 4414 82nd 10,47
Chisum Travel Center 2611 E. Slaton Hwy 9,42
Dismas Charities 709 49th 11,38
Pepe's Pizza & Ice Cream 3407 98th 42,43
River Smith's (restaurant) 406 Ave. Q 35,42
Bonus Burgers 2312 50th 18,22,43
Jimenez Bakery & Restaurant (bakery) 1217 Ave. G 35,45,47
Panda Express 11411 Quaker 39,40,42
Polibertos Taco Shop 107 Beech 6,39,45
Red Zone Sports Bar 6624 I-27 10,39,42
Tommy's Famous Burger 117 N University 9,31,35
Twisted Root Burger Company & Restaurant 116 W. Loop 289 34,41,42
7-Eleven 2102 50th 18,37,45,47
Cantina Laredo 114 W. Loop 289 32,36,39,46
For Goodness Shapes 7006 University 22,32,42,45
7-Eleven 8126 University 28,35,36,42,45
7-Eleven 8109 Indiana 9,32,35,42,45
Chisum Food Court/Chester's 2611 E. Slaton Hwy 18,39,42,43,45
The Rack House (restaurant) 7604 Milwaukee 2,9,18,31,33,35,45
7-Eleven 3402 98th 7,18,28,32,39,40,42,45
Flipper's Tavern 1604 Ave. Q 9,18,22,28,38,40,45,47
Tech Café 2611 E. Slaton Road 10,14,33,36,37,39,42,45
Campisi's 4414 82nd

10,18,32,33,34,35,39,

42,43,45
Jimenez Bakery & Restaurant (restaurant) 1217 Ave. G

9,18,28,32,34,35,

37,39,45,46

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

