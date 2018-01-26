Food for Thought Report: 12.28

3 Point Violations Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)

1

Proper Cooling Time & Temperature

2

Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)

3

Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)



4

Proper Cooking Time & Temperature

5

Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)

6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records

7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction

8 Food Received at Proper Temperature

9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting

10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized

11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned

12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting

13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth

14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly

15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed

16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required

17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables

18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used

19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device