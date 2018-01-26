Food for Thought Report: 1.11 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 1.11

Food for Thought Report: 1.11

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
No Violations

7-Eleven

 802 Ave. Q -
E-Z Food Mart 2024 34th -
Food King (meat market) 2706 26th -
Food King (produce) 2706 26th -
Raider Burrito 2102 19th -
Spankys 811 University -
Whataburger 11415 Quaker -
One Violation
7-Eleven 2318 19th 18
7-Eleven 6101 19th 18
Arby's 5711 19th 18
Candy Wrapper 6002 Slide 34
Starbucks 2414 Mac Davis Lane 45
Two or More Violations
7-Eleven 2608 Ave. Q 43,46
Burrito Tower 3001 34th 10,39
Southaven 4613 66th 9,10
Sugar Brown's 1947 19th 45,46
7-Eleven 3402 University 34,45,46
Honey Child LLC Cafeteria 1407 Ave. R 22,35,42
Rise N Shine Donuts 3417 98th 32,35,42
Spankys 811 University 11,28,39
Stripes 3402 Ave. Q 37,40,42
Studio 19 2138 19th 28,34,45
Wing Stop 5510 4th 32,34,39
Bingo Express II 3409 Clovis Road 9,36,45,46
Food King (grocery) 2706 26th 18,31,35,45
Jimmy John's 2413 Broadway 37,40,42,43
Papa John's 5905 82nd 34,35,43,46
7-Eleven 2102 4th 33,36,42,45
7-Eleven 5924 4th 10,34,36,42,45
Dairy Queen 6925 University 32,37,39,42,43
Kentucky Fried Chicken 5004 Slide 10,32,34,43,45
Krispy Kreme 4301 S. Loop 289 18,31,32,34,45
McDonald's 1910 50th 28,35,39,40,42
Pinocchio's Pizza 5404 4th 10,32,33,35,45
Southaven Ashton 4611 66th 2,7,9,10,42,45
Subway 2515 82nd 37,39,40,42,45
Domino's Pizza 5815 82nd 14,18,35,39,42,46
Something Different Grill 4317 50th 9,10,28,32,35,39
Subway 4009 19th 10,32,40,42,45,46
McDonald's 2339 19th 9,18,32,35,39,42,46
Papa John's 2420 9th 18,31,35,39,42,43,45
Burger King 5212 4th 10,15,18,22,35,42,45,47
Schlotzsky's 5204 Slide 10,18,32,34,35,39,42,45
McDonald's 4402 50th

2,9,10,19,23,27,

32,34,36,37,47

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

Powered by Frankly