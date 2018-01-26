Escaped prisoner caught trying to get back into prison with food, whiskey, tobacco

Joshua Hansen caught trying to break back into prison after escaping and gathering contraband (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

An escaped federal inmate was arrested on private land behind the prison, after trying to get back into the prison.

It happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received information that inmates were escaping from the prison in Beaumont, TX, on the back side of the facility, and crossing onto private land owned by a rancher.

It was reported that they were picking up contraband and taking it back into the facility. JCSO Narcotics Investigators and the U.S. Marshalls set up a surveillance around 5:45 p.m.

Officials say a vehicle drove onto the private property and made a drop of a large duffle bag. Nearly two hours later, an inmate ran from the prison grounds and grabbed the duffle bag.

As the escapee was running back towards the prison, deputies made the arrest.

Officials say inside the duffle bag were three bottles of brandy, one bottle of whiskey, multiple bags of Buglar tobacco, packaged snacks, fruit and a large amount of home-cooked food.

The escapee, 25-year-old Joshua Hansen of Dallas, was in prison on narcotics charges.

He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on the charge of escape and possession of marijuana. He also has a federal hold placed on him.

The investigation continues.

