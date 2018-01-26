Escaped prisoner caught trying to get back into prison with food, whiskey, tobacco

The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.
Bill Cosby's lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that could have helped him.
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.
USA Gymnastics has confirmed that its entire board of directors will resign as requested by the U.S. Olympic Committee.
One person has been airlifted to a Lubbock hospital after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV on Highway 84 north of Snyder.
