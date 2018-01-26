Driver airlifted to Lubbock after crash near Snyder; scene now cleared

One person has been airlifted to a Lubbock hospital after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV on Highway 84 north of Snyder.

It was reported the driver of the SUV hit the semi-truck, according to the Snyder Daily News. The driver of the SUV was airlifted to Lubbock and the condition of that person is not known at this time.

Crews have cleared the area after responding to the situation and traffic is able to now flow through the area. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

