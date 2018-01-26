Texas Tech receives gift for south end zone, FTF renovations

Information by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Friday it has received a significant monetary gift from alumnus Cody Campbell that will be used toward the renovation of both the Football Training Facility and the south end zone of Jones AT&T Stadium.



Campbell’s philanthropic gift to The Campaign for Fearless Champions kicks off the south end zone and Football Training Facility projects as Tech will use the funds to begin architectural renderings and in-depth planning for the future of the two buildings.



“We’re fortunate to have a former student-athlete like Cody Campbell give back to our program,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “Cody is a passionate supporter of our football program and this gift will help us kick off the initial planning stages for both the south end zone and the Football Training Facility. We can’t thank Cody enough for his support of The Campaign for Fearless Champions.”



Hocutt previously announced this past fall that The Campaign for Fearless Champions was entering its closing stages with the south end zone and Football Training Facility renovations being among the final projects. Tech has already made significant upgrades to Jones AT&T Stadium as part of the campaign, notably the North End Zone Club Area, the video board, the North End Zone Colonnade and new FieldTurf surface.



“I am thankful for my experience at Texas Tech, and I couldn’t be happier to help start preparations for the south end zone and Football Training Facility renovations,” Campbell said. “As a former student-athlete, Jones AT&T Stadium will always have a special place in my memory. I look forward to working with Kirby and his team to build this stadium into one of the top venues in college football.”



Campbell was a four-year letterwinner on the offensive line for the Red Raiders from 2001-04 where he played alongside Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He went on to play in the Hula Bowl and Gridiron Classic shortly after his senior season before spending the 2005-06 campaigns with the Indianapolis Colts.



A native of Canyon, Texas, Campbell earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Tech prior to wrapping his career at the 2004 Holiday Bowl, one of the most memorable bowl victories in school history as the Red Raiders shocked No. 4 California, 45-31, in San Diego.



Campbell, who hails from a family of Red Raiders, went on to co-found Double Eagle Energy Holdings with his partner John Sellers, a fellow former Tech student-athlete and supporter himself. Campbell currently serves on the advisory council for the Rawls College of Business.