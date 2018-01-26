2 wanted for questioning after series of Thursday grass fires

Two individuals in surveillance store footage are wanted for questioning by the Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office (Source: Lubbock Fire Department, Facebook)

The Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office is seeking two individuals to question about a series of grass fires around the north Lubbock and New Deal area.

The Lubbock Fire Department first responded to a fire after midnight on Thursday near 300 E. Insurance St. in a vacant lot north of the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, according to its Facebook post.

Once that fire was extinguished LFD then responded to another grass fire near Bluefield Street and north Avenue P, close to the original fire. While that was going on the New Deal Fire Department was also responding to two other grass fires in that area.

The two individuals wanted were seen purchasing items at a convenience store around the area. Both appear to be white males, one wearing a white and black long sleeve shirt wtih a backward baseball hat and the other in a flannel jacket with a flat billed baseball hat.

Those with any information about the two men are asked to call LFM's Office by calling 806-775-2646.

At the moment LFD has not released additional details regarding the situation or why the two men are needed. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

