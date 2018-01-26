Well known veteran, C.B. Martin, dies at 93

The World War II veteran and one of the original Honor Flight members, C.B. Martin has died at the age of 93.

The veteran, father, and grandfather was a friend to KCBD NewsChannel 11 and made multiple appearances on the channel sharing his stories about his time in the Navy. Martin joined a special group called the Navy Seabees and worked in Guam in the early 1940s.

It was two years later, in 1944, Martin helped in liberating the island from Japanese control. And after returning to the United States in 1946, he began his own construction business.

And just like that - we lose another member of the #GreatestGeneration.



I met CB Martin on the @HonorFlightNet in 2012 and was lucky to call him friend ever since. Had to dig through the archives for this @KCBD11 clip.



Rest in peace, CB the @USNavy Seabee. pic.twitter.com/3s5uZIXyTJ — Sarah Blake Morgan (@SarahBlakeWBTV) January 25, 2018

Martin was also a participant of the South Plains Honor Flight, as well as a member of a small group of people known as Mall Walkers who's daily routine included walking around the mall.

He was a beloved and respected person in the KCBD newsroom and will be missed.

