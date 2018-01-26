Opponents vow to continue fight against proposed Guadalupe Villas in north Lubbock

After the Lubbock City Council voted for the first time for the rezoning of land in El Barrio Guadalupe neighborhood on Thursday, opponents of the senior housing complex proposed to be built there say they will continue their opposition.

The issue is set to go back before the Council on Feb. 8 for a second and final vote after Thursday's standing-room-only meeting.

"We’re still very optimistic that City Council will change it’s mind, that it will listen to a little more of the research we’ll be doing, a little bit more of our homework," Nicholas Muniz said.

Muniz, a representative of the neighborhood association, was one of many speaking against the tax credited housing restricted to those 62 years of age and older planned to be build between 3rd Street and the Marsha Sharp Freeway by former Texas Tech Chancellor Kent Hance's, KRS Housing, LLC. Muniz tells KCBD NewsChannel 11, while he heard good points from both sides at Thursday night's meeting, he still firmly believes in what the opposition group is doing.

"It’s the lack of communication, it’s the lack of inclusion about what’s going on," Muniz said. "It’s the lack of equal representation and the lack of understanding this historic neighborhood needs something that’s going to sustain it and not realizing from the other ends of City Council that voted for it that this type of development really won’t, it won’t benefit us in the long run."

The potential housing complex was backed Thursday by its developers, potential property mangers and residents of the Guadalupe neighborhood living along 3rd Street. One of those residents is Sonia Booher who believes the neighborhood has waited too long for the development of single-family homes like many are wanting instead.

"I don't deny there are people here that love this neighborhood," Booher said. "You've heard plenty of love, passion and history but it's time for some development. We've had forty-eight years of [the land] not contributing one thing to the economic development of Lubbock."

District 1 Councilman Juan Chadis was the only member of the council to vote against the rezoning ordinance. Thursday he told KCBD he invites residents to once again voice their opinion at the final vote.

Muniz believes there is respectful passion among residents and doesn't think the issue is causing too much division. He says the focus is on the City Council.

"We’re hopeful," Muniz said. "Hopefully they will change their minds."

