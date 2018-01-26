The Weekend Forecast

Another weekend and another cold front. While the latest one is not arctic in nature it will put a chill in the early part of the day.

Gusty north winds will combine with lows in the 20s and 30s and produce wind chills even lower.

There will be some clouds early in the day, but no rain. The afternoon should be sunny, both Saturday and Sunday and the winds will decrease to 10-20 mph after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

With northerly winds at 15-20 through the early afternoon Saturday, the highs will only climb to the mid 50s in Lubbock and will be a little colder to the norther and slightly closer to the 60 degree mark further south.

Sunday will begin very cold, lows in the low 20s, but the afternoon will be sunny and mild with a high around 60 degrees.

Mild temps will also begin the last week of January with highs around 60 degrees on Monday.

The next strong cold front will arrive late Wednesday and bring a chill back to the region on Thursday and Friday of next week. It will continue to be dry with a lack of rain through late next week.

