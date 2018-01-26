The Weekend Forecast

Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen in cryptocurrency because of hacking.
The remaining members of the USA Gymnastics board of directors will resign under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee.
USA Gymnastics has confirmed that its entire board of directors will resign as requested by the U.S. Olympic Committee.
Bill Cosby's lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that could have helped him.
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.
