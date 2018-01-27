Hoop Madness scores: 1/26 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness scores: 1/26

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Here's Pete with all of your local high school basketball scores and highlights: 

GIRLS

Frenship 57
Odessa 25

Coronado 42
Monterey 65

Lake View 17
Lubbock High 70

Abilene Cooper 49
Lubbock Cooper 92

Plainview 22
Amarillo 57

Holy Cross 16
Christ The King 40

Seagraves 39
Smyer 40

Sundown 55
Plains 34

Morton 41
Tahoka 46

Roosevelt 54
Shallowater 42

Jayton 48
Spur 56

New Deal 71
Ralls 23

Motley County 36
Patton Springs 66

Borden County 39
Ira 63

Dimmitt 17
Idalou 76

Muleshoe 40
Slaton 52

Wilson
Wellman-Union ppd. 

Whitharral
Whiteface ppd.

Brownfield 18
Seminole 46

Denver City 67
Lamesa 32

All Saints 42
Abilene Christian 24

Grady 36
O’Donnell 41

Farwell 60
Hale Center 26

Meadow 19
Ropes 68

Levelland 70
Estacado 40

New Home 67
Southland 5

Post  38
Floydada 24

Crosbyton 20
Abernathy 66

Trinity Christian 34
Lubbock Christian 38

All Saints 42
Abilene Christian 24

Petersburg  31
Lorenzo 46

Paducah 44
Valley 39

Kingdom Prep 34
WF Christian 28

Nazareth 56
Silverton 12

Childress 45
Tulia 63

Brownwood 62
Sweetwater 44

Klondike 56
Loop 25

SpringLake-Earth 67
Kress 12

Littlefield 27
Friona 28


BOYS

Frenship 36
Odessa 60

Coronado 76
Monterey 68

Lake View 57
Lubbock High 74

Abilene Cooper 44
Lubbock Cooper 68

Plainview 33
Amarillo 64

Lazbuddie 44
Hart 74

Holy Cross 41
Christ The King 32

Seagraves 19
Smyer 34

Sundown 71
Plains 67 F/3 OT

Roosevelt 25
Shallowater 87

Jayton 54
Spur 34

New Deal 85
Ralls 47

Borden County 85
Ira 30

Dimmitt 43
Idalou 53

Muleshoe 38
Slaton 43

Wilson 30
Wellman-Union 73

Whitharral
Whiteface ppd.

Brownfield 41
Seminole 60

Denver City 46
Lamesa 54

Grady 55
O’Donnell 33

Farwell 37
Hale Center 38

Meadow 57
Ropes 47

Levelland 50
Estacado 72

New Home 96
Southland 23

Post 59
Floydada 55

Crosbyton 29
Abernathy 50

Trinity Christian 64
Lubbock Christian 58

Petersburg 68
Lorenzo 58

Paducah 43
Valley 51

Kingdom Prep 21
WF Christian 47

Nazareth 87
Silverton 19

Brownwood 35
Sweetwater 41

SpringLake-Earth 76
Kress 63

Sands 51
Dawson 23

Loraine 63
Hermleigh 65

Klondike 81
Loop 26

