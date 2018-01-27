Hoop Madness scores: 1/26

Here's Pete with all of your local high school basketball scores and highlights:

GIRLS

Frenship 57

Odessa 25

Coronado 42

Monterey 65

Lake View 17

Lubbock High 70

Abilene Cooper 49

Lubbock Cooper 92

Plainview 22

Amarillo 57

Holy Cross 16

Christ The King 40

Seagraves 39

Smyer 40

Sundown 55

Plains 34

Morton 41

Tahoka 46

Roosevelt 54

Shallowater 42

Jayton 48

Spur 56

New Deal 71

Ralls 23

Motley County 36

Patton Springs 66

Borden County 39

Ira 63

Dimmitt 17

Idalou 76

Muleshoe 40

Slaton 52

Wilson

Wellman-Union ppd.

Whitharral

Whiteface ppd.

Brownfield 18

Seminole 46

Denver City 67

Lamesa 32

All Saints 42

Abilene Christian 24

Grady 36

O’Donnell 41

Farwell 60

Hale Center 26

Meadow 19

Ropes 68

Levelland 70

Estacado 40

New Home 67

Southland 5

Post 38

Floydada 24

Crosbyton 20

Abernathy 66

Trinity Christian 34

Lubbock Christian 38

All Saints 42

Abilene Christian 24

Petersburg 31

Lorenzo 46

Paducah 44

Valley 39

Kingdom Prep 34

WF Christian 28

Nazareth 56

Silverton 12

Childress 45

Tulia 63

Brownwood 62

Sweetwater 44

Klondike 56

Loop 25

SpringLake-Earth 67

Kress 12

Littlefield 27

Friona 28



BOYS

Frenship 36

Odessa 60

Coronado 76

Monterey 68

Lake View 57

Lubbock High 74

Abilene Cooper 44

Lubbock Cooper 68

Plainview 33

Amarillo 64

Lazbuddie 44

Hart 74

Holy Cross 41

Christ The King 32

Seagraves 19

Smyer 34

Sundown 71

Plains 67 F/3 OT

Roosevelt 25

Shallowater 87

Jayton 54

Spur 34

New Deal 85

Ralls 47

Borden County 85

Ira 30

Dimmitt 43

Idalou 53

Muleshoe 38

Slaton 43

Wilson 30

Wellman-Union 73

Whitharral

Whiteface ppd.

Brownfield 41

Seminole 60

Denver City 46

Lamesa 54

Grady 55

O’Donnell 33

Farwell 37

Hale Center 38

Meadow 57

Ropes 47

Levelland 50

Estacado 72

New Home 96

Southland 23

Post 59

Floydada 55

Crosbyton 29

Abernathy 50

Trinity Christian 64

Lubbock Christian 58

Petersburg 68

Lorenzo 58

Paducah 43

Valley 51

Kingdom Prep 21

WF Christian 47

Nazareth 87

Silverton 19

Brownwood 35

Sweetwater 41

SpringLake-Earth 76

Kress 63

Sands 51

Dawson 23

Loraine 63

Hermleigh 65

Klondike 81

Loop 26

