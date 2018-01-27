Hoop Madness scores: 1/26

Here's Pete with all of your local high school basketball scores and highlights:
GIRLS
Frenship 57
Odessa 25
Coronado 42
Monterey 65
Lake View 17
Lubbock High 70
Abilene Cooper 49
Lubbock Cooper 92
Plainview 22
Amarillo 57
Holy Cross 16
Christ The King 40
Seagraves 39
Smyer 40
Sundown 55
Plains 34
Morton 41
Tahoka 46
Roosevelt 54
Shallowater 42
Jayton 48
Spur 56
New Deal 71
Ralls 23
Motley County 36
Patton Springs 66
Borden County 39
Ira 63
Dimmitt 17
Idalou 76
Muleshoe 40
Slaton 52
Wilson
Wellman-Union ppd.
Whitharral
Whiteface ppd.
Brownfield 18
Seminole 46
Denver City 67
Lamesa 32
All Saints 42
Abilene Christian 24
Grady 36
O’Donnell 41
Farwell 60
Hale Center 26
Meadow 19
Ropes 68
Levelland 70
Estacado 40
New Home 67
Southland 5
Post 38
Floydada 24
Crosbyton 20
Abernathy 66
Trinity Christian 34
Lubbock Christian 38
All Saints 42
Abilene Christian 24
Petersburg 31
Lorenzo 46
Paducah 44
Valley 39
Kingdom Prep 34
WF Christian 28
Nazareth 56
Silverton 12
Childress 45
Tulia 63
Brownwood 62
Sweetwater 44
Klondike 56
Loop 25
SpringLake-Earth 67
Kress 12
Littlefield 27
Friona 28
BOYS
Frenship 36
Odessa 60
Coronado 76
Monterey 68
Lake View 57
Lubbock High 74
Abilene Cooper 44
Lubbock Cooper 68
Plainview 33
Amarillo 64
Lazbuddie 44
Hart 74
Holy Cross 41
Christ The King 32
Seagraves 19
Smyer 34
Sundown 71
Plains 67 F/3 OT
Roosevelt 25
Shallowater 87
Jayton 54
Spur 34
New Deal 85
Ralls 47
Borden County 85
Ira 30
Dimmitt 43
Idalou 53
Muleshoe 38
Slaton 43
Wilson 30
Wellman-Union 73
Whitharral
Whiteface ppd.
Brownfield 41
Seminole 60
Denver City 46
Lamesa 54
Grady 55
O’Donnell 33
Farwell 37
Hale Center 38
Meadow 57
Ropes 47
Levelland 50
Estacado 72
New Home 96
Southland 23
Post 59
Floydada 55
Crosbyton 29
Abernathy 50
Trinity Christian 64
Lubbock Christian 58
Petersburg 68
Lorenzo 58
Paducah 43
Valley 51
Kingdom Prep 21
WF Christian 47
Nazareth 87
Silverton 19
Brownwood 35
Sweetwater 41
SpringLake-Earth 76
Kress 63
Sands 51
Dawson 23
Loraine 63
Hermleigh 65
Klondike 81
Loop 26
