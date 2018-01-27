Police unable to identify shooting victim dropped off at ER

Lubbock Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an early morning shooting.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to UMC’s emergency room just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, January 27th, after someone dropped off a male with a gunshot wound and then left the area.

The severity of the unidentified man's wounds is not known at this time.

If anyone has any information about who the victim is, or what led to the shooting, detectives with LPD’s Persons Crime Unit ask that they call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

