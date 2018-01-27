Shooting victim dies after being dropped off at UMC

Lubbock Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to UMC’s emergency room just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, January 27th, after someone dropped off a male with a gunshot wound and then left the area.

The man was later pronounced dead. LPD was able to identify the victim, but have not released his name at this time.

If anyone has any information about who the victim is, or what led to the shooting, detectives with LPD’s Persons Crime Unit ask that they call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

