Shooting victim identified, juvenile charged with murder

Lubbock police have arrested and charged a juvenile with the murder of 17-year-old Brenden McGuire.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to UMC’s emergency room just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, after someone dropped off McGuire with a gunshot wound and then left the area.

He was later pronounced dead.

18-year-old Chryshtan Robins was also arrested in this case, charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

LPD's Persons Crime Unit continues its investigation into the shooting.

