Shooting victim identified, juvenile charged with murder - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Chrystian Lamar Robins, 18 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Chrystian Lamar Robins, 18 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police have arrested and charged a juvenile with the murder of 17-year-old Brenden McGuire.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to UMC’s emergency room just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, after someone dropped off McGuire with a gunshot wound and then left the area.

He was later pronounced dead.

18-year-old Chryshtan Robins was also arrested in this case, charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. 

LPD's Persons Crime Unit continues its investigation into the shooting.

