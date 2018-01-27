Shooting victim identified, juvenile charged with murder

A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.
A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.
An Afghan official has updated the number of wounded from Saturday's suicide bombing in Kabul to 191, saying the death toll from the Taliban attack remains at 95.
An Afghan official has updated the number of wounded from Saturday's suicide bombing in Kabul to 191, saying the death toll from the Taliban attack remains at 95.
Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen in cryptocurrency because of hacking.
Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen in cryptocurrency because of hacking.