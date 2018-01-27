No. 14 Red Raiders knock off South Carolina 70-63

Keenan Evans took over the game when the No. 14 Red Raiders needed him the most. Evans had A stellar 31-points for the Red Raiders, and Tech finished out the game on a 13-2 run.

Zhaire Smith had a solid performance for the Red Raiders with 11-points, and 7 rebounds.

In the game, South Carolina made 20-percent of their 3-point attempts but it was the Gamecocks free throw attempts that kept them in the game, where they shot 27.

With this 70-63 win, No. 14 Texas Tech improves to 17-4 on the season.

The Red Raiders will be back in action on Wednesday, when they host Texas at 8 p.m.

